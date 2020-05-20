Senator Alexander: Tennessee schools ‘may have to develop a culture of wearing masks’ next school year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander said schools in Tennessee should prepare to take necessary precautions as plans to start the next school year take shape.

“The question isn’t ‘should they go back?’, it’s ‘should they go back safely?'” Senator Alexander said.

In an interview with News Channel 11 on Wednesday, Alexander said schools should focus on COVID-19 testing and be ready to isolate students who show any symptoms.

Senator Alexander also said schools in the state “may have to develop a culture of wearing masks,” which he says most students would likely prefer over continuing school at home.

Senator Alexander said maintaining proper distancing, increasing cleaning and conducting tests will be crucial next school year.

Senator Alexander said universities especially tend to have much more of an area to work with so spacing can be adjusted for safety.

“There is a way, I think, to have as a reasonable goal making a school in Kingsport or a university in Johnson City among the safest small cities in America as we go through the next year,” Alexander said.

Senator Alexander also said students and faculty at schools should continue to practice good hygeine and that it is crucial people get their flu shot.

