Self-employed facing unemployment benefit application issues

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One particular group of Tennesseans facing hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic are the self-employed because they have not traditionally been eligible to apply for benefits.

Until now.

If you're self-employed and filed weeks ago, you don't need to reapply. We have your claim waiting to process.

Also, we're working on the issue that is keeping you from certifying. You cannot certify until it is fixed. We will post when that issue is resolved. Again, we're sorry. pic.twitter.com/x49mqF40Vb — TN Dept of Labor & Workforce (@Jobs4_TN) April 15, 2020

“A majority of the people who are having problems navigating the site are self-employed individuals and the reason is up until now, those people have not had access to unemployment, it wasn’t available to them because they weren’t eligible, so when the system was developed that language wasn’t put on there because it didn’t need to be, well that has changed,” Chris Cannon of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said. “We are currently working to update the system to make it more user-friendly for the self-employed individuals to go on there and navigate the application process and put questions on there that actually pertain to some self-employed individuals so they know how to answer them.”

SEE ALSO: Tennessee unemployment website lagging issues to be addressed

Tennelle Cobb, owner of Salon Soca, told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that she has had endless trouble filing for unemployment with the state.

“As far as our income, the unemployment, this is an industry that is very much not seen, we’ve fallen through the cracks as far as receiving unemployment benefits, being in an industry that is really recognized, although people say we’re not essential, some will argue that we are essential,” Cobb said. “Several of us have gotten denial letters just because of the system originally being not equipped to handle us as self-employed individuals, so mine automatically kicked out, denied it, I had to do a wage-protest and dig up, provide my tax returns, etc. all that information.”

Ketmanee Whitlock is in a similar boat – she had issues filing for benefits she and her staff at Edify Salon in downtown Johnson City desperately need, especially after she was forced to close her new salon which only opened on March 1, 2020.

“We closed the doors on the 20th, on April 3rd the governor said that we all had to close our doors so I was ahead of the game by almost two weeks, and then I’ve been away from work for 25 days now. It’s been a challenge, you know, I had only been open for three weeks before we closed, so I’ve officially been closed longer than I’ve been open,” Whitlock told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “Most of us have businesses that require for us to pay for the brick-and-mortar space, it puts us in this grouping of ‘we don’t know what to do with you, you don’t answer the right questions for us.’”

This video will help self-employed individuals navigate the unemployment application process better. The step-by-step guide is also available on the Departments website. LINK: https://t.co/2NI8dcKww8 pic.twitter.com/F9PGonMo18 — TN Dept of Labor & Workforce (@Jobs4_TN) April 14, 2020

Though the system did crash and is in the process of being resolved, Cannon told News Channel 11 that there are resources available to those who are self-employed who seek to apply for unemployment benefits in the coming days.

“In the meantime, we do have a complete resource guide on our website. We have step-by-step directions that goes through each question, someone who is self-employed will find on the application process and we explain how they should answer that to get through the process, there’s also a video on the website that will walk them through that process as well,” he said.

Those resources can be found be clicking HERE.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.