Second time’s the charm: 90-year-old Johnson Citian finds success on 2nd trip to BMS mass vaccine event

90-year-old Johnson Citian Alice Jarrett celebrates after getting her first COVID vaccine dose Jan. 29 at a mass event at the Bristol, Tenn. Dragway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Alice Jarrett knows good things come to those who wait. Fortunately, the 90-year-old Johnson City resident didn’t have to wait too long before finding success in her quest to obtain a first dose of COVID vaccine.

Jarrett’s second trip to the BMS Dragway for a mass vaccination event Friday turned out much better than her first attempt Jan. 19.

“It happened — I’m so excited,” Jarrett said after what she and daughters Becky Allsop and Cindy Schade called a very smooth process that took barely more than an hour from arriving in line to leaving.

The volume of doses that BMS had available Friday was a determining factor in the trio’s decision to try again where they’d been stymied before.

“Becky read online … that they were having vaccines today, 2,000 doses, so she said ‘what do you think,'” Schade said. “We said, ‘let’s give it a shot, we don’t have anything else to do, so we did.”

Jarrett is a very active nonagenarian who teaches knitting to children at Grandview Christian Church and makes personal visits to people in their homes — at least when it’s safe.

Claire Marr of Ballad Health — who attends church with Alice Jarrett — prepares Jarrett for her Pfizer vaccine dose Friday.

Now she’s looking forward to those types of activities returning to her life.

She received a Pfizer first dose — from fellow Grandview member Claire Marr, no less — and has an appointment to return Feb. 19.

“It’s just wonderful to have it done so that I don’t give it to anybody, but I understand I have to be careful and still mask up and distance myself, and that’s fine,” Jarrett said.

“I will do whatever they ask me to do, but I think we’re going to get our world back.”

Jarrett urged people to continue to practice safe behavior.

Alice Jarrett, right, is looking forward to life being back to normal so she can teach knitting to proteges like Anna Delong, left.

“We want this over. Please.”

She and her daughters had high praise for the logistics of the health department and its partners like Marr, who works for Ballad Health.

“It was fabulous,” Jarrett said. “It moved along — we thought we might be here for many hours and we weren’t and they had it all organized. We filled out papers and then we moved and very quickly it was time for me to get my shot.

“And I hope the United States can get it all done and we can back to a real life again.”