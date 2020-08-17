SCSO: Some inmates, jail personnel recently ‘exhibited symptoms similar to those of COVID-19’

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced they are working with Sullivan County Regional Health Department staff to provide COVID-19 testing for inmates.

SCSO officials said as of Monday, one employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The release added, “some inmates and jail personnel recently exhibited symptoms similar to those of COVID-19…The health and safety of inmates and staff members is our utmost concern. Our agency continues to follow the guidelines established by the CDC for cleaning and disinfecting and anyone that has contact with inmates is required to wear a protective mask.”

Inmates that show symptoms of COVID-19 are being quarantined as a precaution, according to officials with the sheriff’s office.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.