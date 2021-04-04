SCRHD moving to online appointment system for COVID-19 vaccines

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

(WJHL) — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced Sunday it moved to an online appointment system for those receiving their COVID-19 vaccines for appointments beginning the week of April 12.

Those who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for that week and onward can CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment.

Appointments for April 5-7 for first doses of Pfizer at Whitetop Creek Park are open and are made by calling 423-279-2777.

Extended hours are available April 6 until 7 p.m.

Vaccinations are open to all Tennesseans 16 years and older, as well as those who work in Tennessee.

Those under 18 years need to bring a parent or guardian to be vaccinated along with photo identification.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

