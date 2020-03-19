Scratch Brick Oven pizza to temporarily close Friday, delivery and pickup still available

1  of  4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local pizza restaurant has joined the ranks of other restaurants temporarily closing amid COVID-19 concerns.

Scratch Brick Oven posted to Facebook early Thursday, saying that in the interest of the community’s health, the restaurant would temporarily close on Friday, March 20.

The post says the restaurant’s services would be limited to pickup and curbside service, as well as their delivery service, Double Time.

A reopening time will be considered in the upcoming weeks.

