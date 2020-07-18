Scratch Brick Oven in Johnson City temporarily closes due to COVID-19 concerns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The owner of the popular pizza restaurant, Scratch Brick Oven, in downtown Johnson City Friday announced that they are once again temporarily closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Jamie Wrestler wrote in a Facebook post that three employees “presented with suggestive symptoms of COVID,” and that the temporary closure would allow for all employees to quarantine and get tested for the novel coronavirus.

The Facebook post continued to say that the restaurant will reopen once all employees test negative for COVID-19.

