Scott’s Strawberry and Tomato Farms: All 38 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 cleared, recovered

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – All 38 of the Scott’s Strawberry and Tomato Farms employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have been cleared and recovered, according to the company.

A release from Scott’s Farms says all of the employees who had tested positive were field workers who never had contact of any kind with Scott’s Farm Market in Unicoi.

Every employee who tested positive was quarantine for the CDC-recommended time and has since recovered, according to the release.

Scott’s Farms says all field workers must wear gloves and masks, as well as receiving daily screenings and temperature checks before a shift.

Safety measures at the farms, stands and the market now include:

All employees of the company must wear masks and gloves

Outdoor seating must be spaced

Hand sanitizing stations must be placed throughout the market

A plexiglass window has been installed at the ice cream counter

Capacity at the market is now limited

All surfaces will now be regularly sanitized

