Scott County Sheriff’s Office offering to conduct welfare checks on senior citizens during stay at home order

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Scott County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is offering to do welfare checks for the elderly citizens in the county during the state’s stay at home order.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, anyone who would like deputies to check on a senior citizen should call dispatch at 276-386-9111.

After calling, you will have to provide the name, address and phone number of the person who needs to be checked on.

Deputies will then contact the person and see if they are in need of food, supplies or assistance.

