Science Hill seniors pick up cap and gowns as graduation plans remain unclear

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following Governor Bill Lee’s announcement that the 2019-2020 academic school year come to an end to prevent the spread of COVID-19, students were devastated.

While students missed out on their last few months in school with their classmates, it was particularly devastating for the senior class who lost out on Prom, athletic senior nights, and the biggest event of all, graduation.

While it’s unknown what area high schools will do in place of graduation, if anything, it is certain that students will not engage in the traditional walk across the stage. On Tuesday, Science Hill students were able to pick up their yearbooks, and seniors were also able to pick up their caps and gowns.

Senior year should be in full swing but due to COVID-19, the rest of the academic year has been cancelled. On @WJHL11 tonight, hear from students who are picking up caps, gowns, and yearbooks and what they think of losing the rest of the year. pic.twitter.com/z4yhjQEI2X — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) April 28, 2020

Many seniors told News Channel 11 that while they were upset about the potential of missing a graduation ceremony, they still plan to take photos in their caps and gowns to honor the accomplishment. However, the fact that they’re missing out on a huge milestone does not come lightly.

“You go to school for 4 years and it’s like you’re going to get to graduate, it’s the big event at the end and we don’t really get to celebrate that,” said Science Hill Senior, Aliyanna Hill.

Although frustrating, other students chose to look at the bright side and were thankful they were able to even pick up these items. “Obviously it’s not ideal but you just have to kind of make the most of the situation you’re given,” said Science Hill Senior, Jake Matherne.

While these students could potentially miss out on a graduation ceremony altogether, they’re making sure not to miss out on the tradition of signing each other’s yearbooks.

Following pick-up in the senior lot, the students drove off and parked in another parking lot where they were able to quickly and safely sign each other’s yearbook’s and leave one final message for their fellow classmates.

Even though the last day of school would have been May 22nd, Science Hill Assistant Principal, Dr. Joshua Carter, said he believes these seniors are ready for the next steps in their lives despite this year’s setbacks.

“We wish them the best, we’re fully confident that they’re prepared to go to their chosen field and we look forward to the great things they’ll accomplish in the future,” said Carter.

Caps, gowns, and yearbooks were the only items passed out on Tuesday but Carter said they have plans to meet down the road to give students their graduation cords and other regalia.

The pickup was open from 10-11 a.m., but with cars showing up as early as 9:20, they started passing out items early and kept up with a steady line of traffic throughout the morning and into the early hours of the afternoon.

School staff had hand sanitizer and disinfectant on hand and wore PPE while passing out items to ensure the safety of everyone during this yearbook and caps and gown pass out.

