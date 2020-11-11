Science Hill HS returning to remote learning Thursday – to last through Thanksgiving

System following regional health department recommendation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill High School will switch to remote-only instruction Thursday and the change is currently set to run through Thanksgiving.

Johnson City School District leaders made the call Wednesday based on recommendations from the Northeast Regional Health Department. Superintendent Steve Barnett said the department advises school leaders daily on the most appropriate option for individual schools.

The Health Department’s school-specific metrics are plugged into a rubric and based on the results, public health officials advise whether it’s safe to continue in-person learning or to transition to hybrid or even full remote.

Those metrics center around data on the amount of COVID-19 exposure and transmission is occurring in individual schools. The number of students and staff in quarantine or isolation, how many have been exposed and infected all play roles in the recommendation.

Barnett said the desire is always to keep options as broad as possible given the challenges so many students, teachers and parents face when in-person learning isn’t available.

“That’s one reason we make these decisions on a school-by-school basis,” Barnett said. “Any time we can avoid pullbacks at particular schools when they’re not necessary for public health and the health and safety of our students and staff, that’s what we’re going to do.”