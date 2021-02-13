School staff COVID-19 vaccinations continue in Sullivan County

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department (SRHD) will continue in its effort to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers and staff of multiple school systems Saturday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m at the Bristol Dragway in a closed event.

These school systems include Sullivan County Schools, City of Kingsport Schools, City of Bristol Schools, St. Dominic Catholic School, Tri-Cities Christian Academy and Christian Life Academy.

The health department said in the press release that it would only provide vaccines to teachers and staff from the school systems listed above.

Employees are asked to bring a form of identification such as a name badge or a letter with the school letterhead.

SCRHD said the following in the release: