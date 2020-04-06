School president: Mountain Mission School staff member tests positive for COVID-19, no longer on campus

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Mountain Mission School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to school president Chris Mitchell, he was alerted Saturday evening to the positive test.

He said the staff member was already in isolation and is now off-campus.

Mitchell also said school officials have been in communication with the Virginia Department of Health.

In an email to parents and guardians of students, Mitchell addressed the test, saying “They (VDH) have reassured us that they believe the children and staff are safe to remain on campus. We are taking additional measures to limit contact among those who remain on campus.”

Mitchell said students remain on campus at this time.

The Mountain Mission School is a residential Christian school for students pre-k through 12th grade.

According to Buchanan County supervisor Trey Adkins, the staff member is the only confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county. He said results for other tests are pending.