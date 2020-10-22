UPDATE: 128 students, 4 staff at Daniel Boone H.S. in quarantine, Musket Bowl still on according to school officials

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Washington County, Tennessee Schools officials confirmed with News Channel 11 Thursday afternoon that 128 students were in quarantine due to COVID-19.

Few details were immediately available about the extent of the COVID-19 exposure, or what further impacts this could have.

Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flanary told News Channel 11 the number of students either in quarantine or isolated makes up around 11 percent of Daniel Boone’s enrollment.

Dr. Flanary added that four staff members were also in quarantine.

We also checked in with Daniel Boone Athletic Director Danny Good who said that there have been no positive cases on any sports teams that are in season right now.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Musket Bowl was still good to go for Friday, October 23. Good also said the cross country team was also still participating in a district race on Thursday.

