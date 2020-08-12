School official: 14-day new case metric just one factor in reopening calculus

The Department of Health’s “Epi-Curves” section no longer provides the 14-day average of new cases per 100,000 population.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the three Mosby children readied for school last week, their mom, Katy, kept her eye on one number — Washington County’s average new cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days.

“Between the parents that I’ve been communicating with, we were all checking in daily to decide whether or not the safety … in returning our kids to the school system would be found based on that number,” said Mosby, whose children are in third grade, second grade and kindergarten at South Side Elementary.

Johnson City Schools’ Supervisor of Safety and Mental Health Greg Wallace said many school systems used the same data that was available on the Tennessee Department of Health website.

“I still think it’s a useful metric,” Wallace said Wednesday. “I think the issue is that what we have to be certain is people understand it’s not the only metric that we’re using.”

Useful, yes. Easy to find — not so much since about a week ago, when it seemed to disappear from the website.

“I’ve just wondered where it is,” Mosby said. “It was really helpful information to see on a regular basis.”

School officials learned the metric had moved from the website’s “Epi-Curves” section to its “Long Term Care Facility Data” section. Wallace said Johnson City and other systems are still using it as one foundation of an overall approach developed by the Metro Nashville School System with help from Vanderbilt University.

Many systems found the system a good one as they scrambled to develop parameters for opening back in late June.

“We adapted it of course a little bit to us, and if you look at the regions around us you’ll see little subtle differences so that they’ve tried to fit it to meet their schools’ needs,” Wallace said.

“A lot of these kids go home to families that have vulnerable populations. We also have teachers that are vulnerable, and that’s a huge piece of this.”

Wallace said school leaders know a return to in-person school is best for everyone. But research is still in early stages, and he encourages people to consider their own biases as they study the evidence.

“There are credible people on both sides of the argument, so you have to try to ferret that out and the one thing that I would really caution people is that when you read something that maybe reinforces what you believe in, make sure you read all of the document.”

Even if the case rate stays above the red zone level of 11 per 100,000, the system could make the call to return, with many factors weighed in the balance — including input from regional and state health officials.

“I think it’s just one factor, and one of the reasons for our closure is it wasn’t just the number, it was how the number was going up,” Wallace said.

“We’re trying to gather all the information, look at it, try to make determinations based on the best information we have at this time.”

Wallace said one thing’s for sure — teachers and administrators are pining for a return to the classroom as much as anyone.

“I don’t know that you’d find a teacher that would say they don’t want to see their students and it’s easier for them to do this directly — that’s what they were trained for. We’re trying to look at all of that information, look at our schools, look at types of things that we can provide for our teachers to make sure that they feel safe and protected — trying to roll all of that in to say what’s the best decision for our families.”