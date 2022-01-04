School leaders prepare for new semester amid Omicron, staff shortages

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tuesday was the first day back after winter break and winter weather for Washington County, Tennessee Schools. As the new semester begins, school officials are facing another challenge: rising COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

“2022 definitely is a year to renew and move forward certainly build off of lessons learned in managing COVID,” Director of Schools Jerry Boyd said.

Boyd said that like many other school systems going into the semester they do have open positions they are looking to fill.

“We certainly have seen a lot of teachers make decisions about their personal wellness and they made decisions to leave our teaching profession, which you know is very scary,” Boyd said.

Boyd said the school system will continue to encourage COVID-19 mitigation strategies like talking to your doctor about getting vaccinated as health officials around our region warn of rapidly rising cases.

As of Monday, Kingsport City Schools confirmed 24 staff cases of COVID since the beginning of winter break.

“We’re obviously going to be monitoring the health situation with our staff and our students and how that directly impacts when you have staff members that do test positive and have to isolate,” Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.

True said that school officials will be looking at case numbers closely.

“In conjunction with other Sullivan County school systems, Sullivan County and Bristol Tennessee schools we continue to have regular meetings with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department so that they can continue to provide us with information so that we have the most up to date clinical information from the health department,” True said.

In Johnson City Schools, 43 employees were out on Tuesday.

School staff noted that some of those absences are not COVID-19 related and they will update the number of positive COVID-19 cases for the first time since winter break on Wednesday.