‘School Based Dental Prevention Program’ altering services for Sullivan Co. students due to pandemic

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A program that helps provide free dental services to school aged children in Sullivan County is being forced to alter its services this year.

The “School Based Dental Prevention Program” is normally administered at Sullivan County Schools.

However, due to the pandemic, the free service will now be operated at Windsor Presbyterian Church until the second week of December.

It will then move to the Sullivan County Health Department until March 11, and then to the Kingsport Health Department for the remainder of the school year.

“By providing this service off campus and having hours available for children who are home-schooled, or in these hybrid programs and times, this allows parents to bring their kids, on an appointment basis, to one of our sites,” said Dr. Barry Hopper, Doctor of Dental Surgery.

Appointments are required for services. To make an appointment, call 423-279-2855.