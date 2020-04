CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – 128 people at a packaging supply store have been laid off due to the coronavirus.

According to a WARN Notice on the Virginia Employment Commission’s website, notice for the layoff was given on April 1, and it took effect on April 5.

128 employees at Scholle IPN Packaging, Inc. were laid off.

The notice cites COVID-19 as the reason for the cuts.

You can see the full WARN Notice by clicking here.

