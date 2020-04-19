Saturday night lights: Local high school lit up football stadium for first time in over a month to honor the Class of 2020

STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unaka High School’s senior prom night was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and their graduation ceremony in May remains uncertain.

Principal Betsy Oliver rushed to brainstorm a way to keep students together — while at the same time respecting CDC social distancing guidelines — to show the seniors they are appreciated and deserve to have the memories that so many past high school students hold dear.

“Senior prom, and of course we’re pending what we want to do with graduation, is just a milestone, especially in a young adult’s life,” Oliver said. “We just wanted to do something for them so that they would know that the community cares, that the staff cares, and that everyone cares about their future.”

According to Oliver, Unaka High School faculty and staff launched a Zoom meeting Friday, merely a day before trying to give students a night to remember.

In addition to the school flipping on the football field’s light switch for the first time in over a month, other members of the community heard word of the school’s plan and followed suit to make the Saturday night lights a little more memorable.

The Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department fleet flared lights and blared horns to kick off the single hour the stadium lights would remain bright for students as they enjoyed the familiar scene from their vehicles.

The students might not have gotten the opportunity to put on their best dancing shoes and dance the night away, but a couple of seniors knew that the prom cancellations happened to seniors across the nation due to health precautions and appreciated the effort the high school staff put forth to make one last night near the high school’s lit football stadium possible.

Seniors Callie Burrow and Lilie Kiser told News Channel 11 that while the lit stadium might not live up to senior prom standards, they recognized what Saturday night did accomplish: it showed a community banding together when it’s supposed to stay apart.

“I love how our community got together and did this for us,” Burrow said. “It really meant a lot, but it really has no comparison to prom and graduation. It really meant a lot, though, that they still did something like this for us, but it’s still heartbreaking.”

Kiser acknowledged the fact that prom wasn’t the only thing seniors lost. Many high school athletes’ sporting careers abruptly ended as a result to school closures, too.

“I love the idea of everyone coming together one last time because, you know, we got our prom taken,” Kiser said. “People lost their sports, and we might not even get graduation at this point, so I just think it’s great that we all got to get together one last time and actually say goodbye to each other.”

Send the News Channel 11 team your stronger together stories by E-mailing us at strongertogether@wjhl.com.