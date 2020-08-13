Santa Train to forego tracks route, stopping at Food City locations due to pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Christmas season staple in the Southeast United States will be noticeably different this year.

According to a post from The Santa Train, partners of the train have decided on an alternative method of delivering gifts.

The post says the Santa Train team will deliver gifts to Food City locations on Saturday, November 21 along its regular route.

Families will be able to pick up gifts from their cars, which organizers say will limit contact.

More details are expected to be released soon on the Santa Train’s social media accounts.

