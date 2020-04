JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Salvation Army has opened an isolation shelter for the homeless amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility will give those in need a place to stay while awaiting coronavirus test results.

The Salvation Army says the shelter is critical to assisting the homeless due to their mobility.

If you would like to help the Salvation Army as they continue to serve our community in this time of need, you can make a donation online.