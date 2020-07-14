Saltville Town Hall closed indefinitely after possible exposure to COVID-19

SALTVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The Saltville Town Hall will be closed until further notice after a possible COVID-19 exposure, according to the town’s Facebook page.
The post from the town says any emergencies related to water or sewer issues can be addressed by calling 276-706-7123.
Payments for town water bills can either be left in the dropbox or mailed in, according to the post.
No further details on the possible COVID-19 encounter were disclosed.
