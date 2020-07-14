Saltville Town Hall closed indefinitely after possible exposure to COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SALTVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The Saltville Town Hall will be closed until further notice after a possible COVID-19 exposure, according to the town’s Facebook page.

The post from the town says any emergencies related to water or sewer issues can be addressed by calling 276-706-7123.

Payments for town water bills can either be left in the dropbox or mailed in, according to the post.

No further details on the possible COVID-19 encounter were disclosed.

