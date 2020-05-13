Saltville Medical Center to host COVID-19 drive-thru testing Tuesday

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

SALTVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The Saltville Medical Center will be hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing for residents who make an appointment on Tuesday, May 19.

According to a release from Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, appointments for the testing can be made for Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Walk-in testing will not be available.

Insurance information will be taken at the time of the appointment scheduling so it can be billed for the test.

Any patient without insurance should able to receive financial assistance to cover the cost of testing, according to SVCHS.

The offered tests should cover the first 24 people who call and request testing.

Anyone with an appointment will be tested from their vehicle and should receive results in three to five days.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 276-496-4492.