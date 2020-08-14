Saloon 16, Peyton Manning’s bar & restaurant, opens its doors in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new hotel which includes Peyton Manning’s new bar and restaurant has opened its doors in Knoxville.

In May 2019, we told you about the Tennessee Football legend’s plan to partner with an investment group to open Saloon 16. You’ll find it inside the new hotel, Graduate Knoxville, along Cumberland Avenue before you get to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville campus.

Saloon 16 was handcrafted by Manning to tell the story of his UT experience.

Manning styled the bar and restaurant in a western-inspired theme; described as “a high-end watering hole,” the bar and restaurant pays tribute to his nickname “The Sheriff” and his UT football number 16.

Saloon 16’s menu features elevated bar food with each menu item paying tribute to teammates, coaches and professors during Manning’s UT career.

