Russell County Public Schools providing WiFi for students at 6 locations during virus closure

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Russell County Public Schools is providing internet for students who do not have access to it at home during the COVID-19 closure.

According to a post from RSPS, outdoor WiFi connectivity has been set up at six locations across the county.

WiFi is available in the parking lots of:

Honaker Elementary

Castlewood High/Elementary

Copper Creek Elementary

Lebanon Middle/Elementary

Russell County Career and Technology Center

Belfast Elementary

Once in the parking lots, students can connect their Chromebook to the network “routdoor.”

Only devices provided by the school system can connect to the network, and no password is required.

For more information, click here.