Rural, conservative Smyth County, Va. bucking vaccine hesitancy trend

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – After getting her first COVID-19 vaccine dose this week, Misty Brooks admitted she’d been taking a wait and see approach to getting vaccinated.

“I was just a little doubtful,” the Smyth County woman said. “They come up with the vaccine so quick, and not knowing what the long-term effects might be.”

Then COVID’s worst impact struck close enough to home for Brooks to take her off the fence. One of her neighbors died from COVID last week — even as death numbers are tiny compared to the height of the pandemic just a few months earlier.

“She caught the COVID from her daughter and was in the hospital on the vent and passed away,” Brooks said.

Misty Brooks after receiving her first dose of the COVID vaccine in Chilhowie, Va.

Brooks left Chilhowie Christian Church (CCC), where the Mount Rogers Health District has a weekly vaccine clinic, feeling better about her own health and that of others.

“I don’t want to be carrying it and not know it and give it to somebody else,” Brooks said, clearly influenced by her neighbor’s passing.

“And I want everything to get back to normal, I want to get back to work normal … be able to go places without my mask.”

Brooks is one of the thousands of Smyth Countians who have opted to get vaccine despite living in a rural, politically conservative region. A current narrative is that such regions, along with communities of color and several other demographic groups, are much more likely to be turning the vaccine down — at least so far.

Smyth County, along with much of Southwest Virginia, belies that notion.

As of Wednesday, the county had seen 16.6 percent of its residents fully vaccinated. That compares to 13.7 percent statewide in Virginia and an identical percentage nationwide, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and CDC data.

Overall, the nine-county, two-city News Channel 11 viewing area — nothing if not rural and politically conservative — has a 15.2 percent fully vaccinated percentage and also leads the state in people like Brooks who’ve received the first dose.

Tight-knit community that’s seen the pandemic’s worst

Smyth County is a tight-knit community that’s suffered disproportionately from COVID. Even though it didn’t really hit here hard until the fall, Smyth County now ranks third-highest among Virginia’s 95 counties in the number of COVID deaths per 100,000 population.

It’s also sixth-highest in hospitalizations per 100,000. Neighboring Washington County is highest in that category, and the region overall has some of the worst death and hospitalization statistics in Virginia.

We have a little higher percentage population of those who are elderly and we know epidemiologically if you look at those who experience hospitalization and unfortunately death, those over 70 bore the highest brunt of the outcomes from COVID,” Mount Rogers Health District Director Dr. Karen Shelton said.

On top of that, she said, the region suffers from high rates of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other co-morbidities that also heighten hospitalization and death numbers from COVID.

“That has taken a toll on us, but we do know that … we bought as much time as we can and now we have the vaccine and I’m just happy for that.

“We’re very pleased with our vaccination numbers and feel that’s had a great positive impact on the downward trajectory of cases.”

Smyth County’s emergency services coordinator doesn’t care what is prompting an encouraging number of residents to take the jab. Curtis Crawford just hopes it keeps going.

“I’m very proud of our numbers in Smyth County and the people that are willing to take the vaccine,” Crawford said.

Curtis Crawford

Even more than Brooks, he saw the suffering firsthand as an emergency workers.

“It’s something that we couldn’t control,” Crawford said as the church clinic ran like a well-oiled machine.

“It wasn’t over social lines it wasn’t over economic lines. Everybody was affected equally from this and that’s something that takes a toll on you to see that in your community.”

Crawford reckons nearly every Smyth County resident has a negative experience they can relate back to COVID at this point. The county was the site of one of the state’s largest nursing home outbreaks in addition to the havoc the virus wrought across the community.

He brimmed with confidence as person after person walked out of the church with vaccine cards indicating either partial or full vaccination.

“I hope to see us get to a number that puts us at a point that we can get COVID behind us, and I think we will get there.”

He said the reductions in hospitalizations and deaths — along with the relatively mild side effects and near lack of serious adverse effects — are helping move people off the fence.

A Virginian gets vaccinated at the Chilhowie site.

“We’re seeing the vaccine do the right things, so if you’re on the fence about it it’s really a thought of what’s best for me and what’s best for my family in the future and right now the vaccine is a really good option and it’s really gonna help us out to move forward beyond the COVID.”

Churches, civic groups play major role

Crawford said the community has really stepped up to help make it easier for people to get vaccinated conveniently and effectively. Through the CCC lobby, a large gym was set up for efficient throughput he said has reached about 800 doses in a day at its height.

“Public entities get overrun in emergencies, and it comes down to the community, the civic organizations and churches to come together to actually help us out in those situations,” he said.

The health district’s first option for the site was in Marion, but turned out to be less than ideal because of several logistical issues. CCC stepped right up, and Executive Pastor Justin May said it wasn’t even a question.

“We believe here that Jesus planted us here to help make our community better and make the county that we live in a better place to live as well for everyone, no strings attached,” May said.

Justin May

“This helps make our community a safer place to live, our building’s large enough to host something like this where they can still do it socially distanced and safely, so it was an easy yes for us to do that.”

May said it was particularly rewarding early on. Church staff volunteers were even more hands-on, he said, as the people getting vaccinated were mostly older and the weather was colder.

“We wanted those people to have the best experience possible just because of mobility issues,” May said. He recalled meeting a vivacious 82-year-old woman.

“She had a really good sense of humor, she asked if I wanted her number to call her later for a date, and I was like, ‘no, I’m married.’”

Like Misty Brooks, May has seen the effects of COVID firsthand.

“We had one gentleman at the church who got pretty sick, he was in the hospital for several weeks,” May said. “He’s still in rehab. He was in a coma for so long he’s lost some functions.”

And like Brooks, May got the vaccine for others. The 32-year-old told health officials he’d be happy to take a dose if they needed to use some at the end of a day, which isn’t an uncommon occurrence at the “last vial.”

Organizers have efficiency down to an art form at the vaccination site at Chilhowie Christian Church.

“I’m pretty young and feel like even if I got COVID I would probably be ok,” May said.

“I got it for people that I would come in contact that are more susceptible to it that may not can get the vaccine. And so I would recommend everyone get it. Just don’t do it for yourself – like Jesus do it for other people.”

Brooks said the process ran like clockwork. She registered at https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/ and had an appointment within a couple weeks. She received both an email and a text about that.

At CCC, she was in and out in far less than an hour — including the 15-minute wait after the shot.

“I probably only set out there five minutes before they called us in. It was easy, everything went smooth. Shot, didn’t feel a thing.”

Brooks acknowledges she’s itching for a return to the way things were at the beginning of 2020.

Mount Rogers’ Shelton said the final lap toward that reality can be easier or harder when it comes to continued disease and death.

“We know there is still disease in the community,” she said. “Because of the low numbers we are able to fully case investigate and contact trace every case, which does greatly aid in containment, so we’re thrilled about that.

I do feel like everybody’s getting a little bit of spring fever and people want to be out and about. They want to live their lives, and so I see that probably people maybe are not as conscientious about the masking and the distancing and the staying home when they’re sick and the washing of the hands. And so we can’t stress enough.”