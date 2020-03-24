Running on empty: Airport sees 80 percent reduction in passenger traffic

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Passenger traffic at Tri-Cities Airport has plummeted by about 80 percent as the COVID-19 virus has spread, Executive Director Gene Cossey said Monday.

In a nearly silent terminal, Cossey explained the factors behind the slowdown, which he said is affecting almost all airports equally.

“It’s a combination of international and business travel cancellations and people canceling vacations, wanting to practice social distancing like the CDC is advising,” Cossey said. Concerns about the economy have probably compounded the issue, he said.

“We’re not alone in this. It’s pretty much across the board that every airport across the country has seen an extreme decline in numbers, and the airlines of course are really just being devastated by this.”

All quiet in security.

By way of example, Kim Gardner of Jonesborough, Tenn. was returning a rental car. She’d flown to Amarillo, Texas to see her mother last Tuesday, but elected to rent a car and drive home instead of taking her return flight.

“This has progressively gotten bigger in the last several days, so by Friday talking with my family, my adult children live here and my husband, we all decided it was best for me to come on back and decided that flying was probably not the best idea,” Gardner said.

“I think the airports and airlines are doing a great job responding to this, but it’s just the number of people you’re exposed to that concerned me.”

Gene Cossey

Cossey said while the slowdown has impacted workers in the ancillary services like parking, car rental and concessions, the airport itself is maintaining its full staff of about 45 for now.

“We have federal mandates we have to follow whether there’s 100 aircraft landing or one aircraft landing,” Cossey said. “We’re here to keep the airport operating and make sure we’re doing everything we need to do to make this a very safe and secure airport no matter what the situation is.”

Specific numbers on flights lag by about a month, but Cossey said the airlines are telling him they’re down about 80 percent from the norm. There hadn’t been many cancellations prior to this week, but those have begun. TCRA averages 12 to 15 flights a day in normal times.

“For the next couple months we’re probably going to see a good 80 percent loss of passengers through the terminal,” he said.

Airport staff have ramped up the cleaning regimen, and hand sanitizer and other cleaners are available at baggage and in other public areas for visitors, Cossey said.

For those still thinking about booking a trip, he said it’s doubtful the airlines are going to be offering much more than a week out due to the current uncertainty.