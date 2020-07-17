Rumors grow as businesses close due to COVID-19 exposure

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – MAY 21: Hand sanitiser is seen between a cocktail and a beer tab at The Instiution bar on May 21, 2020 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Bars are able to reopen across New Zealand today as the final phase of the COVID-19 Alert Level 2 measures come into effect. The easing of restrictions on business, gatherings and travel were eased in three stages across New Zealand starting from 14 May 2020. Restaurants, cinemas, retail, playgrounds and gyms are now able to open with physical distancing and strict hygiene measures in place while gatherings are limited to 10 people. Domestic travel has resumed and schools and early childhood centres are also open again. New Zealand was placed under full lockdown on March 26 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Local business owner said he chose to alert the public after an employee tested positive, but no regulations forced his hand

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – As more businesses in the Tri Cities shutter in the face of COVID-19 exposure, the COVID-19 pandemic has also kicked rumors into circulation of businesses continuing operations without notice to the public.

News Channel 11 has received scores of anonymous tips from callers concerned about rumors of a positive COVID-19 test at various establishments across the region.

A search of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Tennessee Department of Health returned no requirement for businesses to alert the public to potential COVID-19 exposure.

Guidelines from the CDC outline a plethora of guidelines for businesses in the event of COVID-19 exposure, but none of them include providing warnings to the public.

Some businesses have taken to social media to alert the public of closure due to an employee who tests positive for the virus. Jamie Dove, owner of three local restaurants, said he found out on Sunday that an employee tested positive at The Main Street Pizza Company in Kingsport.

Within the hour, he posted a video to his business’ Facebook page, announcing the closure of the Kingsport location in addition to the Johnson City restaurant while employees get tested.

“I’m kind of a golden-rule guy,” Dove said. “If I were somebody who was eating at an establishment and they had a case test positive, then I would want to know that, so I just wanted to do the same.”

Dove, one of the first local business owners in the area to close his doors as the pandemic began, said that he isn’t aware of any regulations that mandate business owners to alert the public of a positive COVID-19 test among employees.

The CDC defines COVID-19 exposure as an individual who has had “close contact” with a person who has either has symptoms of the illness or has received a positive test.

“Close contact,” according to CDC guidelines, means within a 6-foot distance for longer than 15 minutes. Dove said the interpretation of “close contact” can get a little tricky when it comes to a restaurant.

“It sounds very cut and dry – six feet, 10-15 minutes,” he said. “A shift at a restaurant is certainly not 10 or 15 minutes. You may be three minutes right beside somebody and then not, and then 3 minutes again and then not, but you’re still in the same building and the same HVAC.”

Dove made the decision to shut down both locations of the Main Street Pizza Company while exposed employees wait for a test.

Officials with the Washington County Department of Health declined a request for an interview but released a statement that, in part, read ” If the health department determines there is a need for public notification of potential exposure to a communicable disease, that notice will be given.”

Since reopening the economy, Gov. Bill Lee has declined to enact a statewide mask mandate, instead leaving the decision up to mayors.

Mayors in Washington, Sullivan, Carter, Unicoi and Hawkins Counties have enacted mask mandates in their respective communities so far. While law enforcement isn’t backing the mandate, the burden has fallen on business owners to make sure patrons follow the mandate in other states such as Virginia.

While Dove acknowledges the strain this pushes on him and other business owners, he said he sees it as the most efficient way of enforcing such a mandate.

“We all have licenses through the state,” he explained. “They can pull those for you, or they can fine… That’s a much more difficult thing to do on an individual basis, to go out and write tickets to people. We don’t have enough law enforcement to pull that off.”

Dove said he’s expecting other challenges down the line – negative COVID-19 tests don’t eliminate the threat.

With employees burning through sick time awaiting their test results, Dove said staffing becomes an issue. He added that it’s likely restaurant owners reopen after a shutdown due to exposure could just as soon find themselves in the same position.

“It just becomes cheaper and safer at the same time to just shut down at some point,” he said. “What if that happens to you three times?

“We’re doing the best that we can here we are absolutely trying to navigate this the best that we can,” Dove said. “We won’t’ get it right every time because none of us has ever done any of this before.”

