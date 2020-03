ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School announced the school will close on Tuesday and remain closed until March 31.

According to a post from RCS, the school is closing after Governor Bill Lee urged all school districts to close before the end of the week.

The post says the closure could end up lasting longer than originally planned.

RCS also advises practicing social distancing and good handwashing.

