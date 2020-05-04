Rocky Fork State Park reopens after closure due to COVID-19

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee State Parks website shows Rocky Fork State Park reopened for visitors on May 4.

The park was the last in Northeast Tennessee to reopen following a statewide shutdown of parks in early April.

Those closures were in support of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s safer-at-home order.

Tennessee State Parks officials have slowly reopened parks, starting with day-use only. Last week, the parks announced that some parks were reopening visitor centers and restroom facilities starting May 1.

The parks are also honoring campground and cabin reservations made for check-in between May 1 and May 14.

They’ve also resumed taking reservations for those overnight options for dates with arrival dates of May 15 or later.

You can find more about which trails, parks and forests are open by visiting the Trail Team 11 page.

