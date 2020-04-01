Rocks Grill and Pizza teaming up with Holston Distributing to give displaced restaurant workers free pizza, water Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rocks Wood Fired Pizza and Grill in Johnson City has teamed up with Holston Distributing Co. to offer a free meal to one of the work forces most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak – restaurant employees.

According to Rocks, any cook, server, bartender, host, manager or other restaurant employee can receive a free cheese pizza and bottle of water on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The meals are available for the first 100 restaurant employees that call 423-262-0444.

In order to receive the meal, all displaced employees must bring a copy of their most recent paystub.

Rocks is located at 3119 Bristol Hwy in Johnson City.

Rocks has also confirmed in the comments of the post that the offer is not an April Fool’s Day joke but in fact a real effort to help those affected by the pandemic.