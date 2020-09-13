Roan Mountain State Park releases Fall events cancelled due to pandemic

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Roan Mountain State Park released a list of Fall events cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following events that would normally take place during October and November, have been cancelled:

Chili Cook-Off

Autumn Harvest Festival

Winter Preparation Festival

Park officials said in a social media post that the events were cancelled “due to heavy reliance upon close quarters, high volumes of people, and the policy against the sharing of food during park activities.”

