Rims removed from basketball goals at Kingsport parks to encourage social distancing

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport has taken a preventative measure to increase social distancing at city parks.

According to Kingsport Marketing and Public Relations Administrator Adrienne Batara, rims were removed from the courts because people were not complying with the social distancing guidelines at city parks.

Another social distancing measure I learned of today – Kingsport has removed the rims from basketball hoops at city parks 🏀 pic.twitter.com/DxMUfUURk8 — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) March 30, 2020

Other public areas and parks in Kingsport saw a surge of visitors over the weekend, causing concern among officials during a time of social distancing.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released an executive order on Monday, closing businesses like salons and theatres that had not already closed and urging everyone to stay at home when possible.

