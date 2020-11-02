Ridgeview High School to revert to virtual learning following “COVID-19 impacts”

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Public Schools announced Sunday night that one school within the system will revert to virtual learning after staff and students “have been impacted by COVID-19.”

Those impacted included 11 Ridgeview High School teachers and 19 students at the school.

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 2, teachers and students will participate in virtual-only instruction, which will last until Nov. 16.

Students with little to no access to Internet will be provided with instructions and assigned work on flash drives available for pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Any questions should be directed to 276-926-4643.