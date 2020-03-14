Restaurant in Lebanon, Va. offering lunches to kids out of school due to COVID-19

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Lebanon, Virginia restaurant will be offering lunches to those who might miss a meal due to school closures as the COVID-19 pandemic fear spreads through the area.

Shug’s Place will be offering meals to kids 17 years or younger who might be missing a meal if their school is closed due to coronavirus-related reasons, owner Mark Smith told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

“I’m just trying to help the community because they have helped us out so much,” Smith said Saturday.

Smith added that any person who finds themselves in need due to regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic may call the restaurant at 276-880-0208 and order a meal.

“Anybody in need, we’re going to feed them,” Smith told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

Shug’s Place might not be open on Mondays, but Smith said that he would be at the restaurant making sure those in need have food to collect.

The restaurant is located at 29 N. Church Street.

