Residents line up for COVID-19 vaccinations at Bristol Dragway hours ahead of site opening

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A long line formed outside of the Bristol Dragway early Friday morning.

News Channel 11 has a crew at the vaccination site, where the line of vehicles extends along the shoulder of Highway 394.

Vaccinations begin at 9 a.m. and are planned to last through 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, the vaccination site closed the gates after being open for less than an hour.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department was unable to provide vaccinations on Wednesday and Thursday due to lack of supply.

You can see what the line looked like earlier this morning in our live stream below:

