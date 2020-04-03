Resident at senior living facility in Abingdon tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Virginia Department of Health’s Mount Rogers Health District confirmed that a resident at the English Meadows Senior Living Community in Abingdon has tested positive for COVID-19.

The release Friday said that person was hospitalized.

“When COVID-19 occurs in a setting where there are many older people with underlying health conditions, we are concerned,” said Health Director Dr. Karen Shelton. “We’ll be working very closely with the facility over the coming days to protect other residents and staff and prevent further spread. Working in partnership with the facility management, Mount Rogers Health District is investigating potential sources of exposure and will continue working in conjunction with English Meadows to provide guidance on infection control.”

No further information was immediately available.

