Resident at Christian Care Center of Bristol tests positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A resident at the Christian Care Center of Bristol has tested positive for COIVD-19, according to officials at the facility.

According to a statement from the center, Christian Care elected to test all its residents and staff rather than restricting testing to those possibly showing symptoms.

The post says one resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus but showed no symptoms.

The resident is in “strict isolation.” More tests are being sent to labs to be confirmed positive or negative.

So far, Christian Care Center says no employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

You can read the center’s full post on the positive test below.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.