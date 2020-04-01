Rep. Matthew Hill to host online ‘town hall’ to help struggling small business owners

State Representative Matthew Hill of Johnson City during an interview with News Channel 11 in 2019.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Northeast Tennessee state lawmaker will hold a town hall conference call for small business owners hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Representative Matthew Hill Small Business Briefing” will be hosted by the Washington County state representative on Thursday, April 2nd at 5 p.m.

The virtual town hall will be held on the video online conference platform Zoom. Local business owners are invited to attend to get information about available state and federal resources and to get answers to their questions.

“Small business owners are the backbone of our communities and they’re hurting terribly right now,” Hill said.

“There are many questions and many unknowns as they try to meet new challenges as a result of these unimaginable circumstances,” Hill said. “I wanted to provide an opportunity for these local business owners to learn more about resources available through loans, the paycheck protection program as well as other opportunities.”

To join the town hall meeting, State Rep. Matthew Hill said small business owners can email him at rep.matthew.hill@capitol.tn.gov to receive an invitation to the online meeting.

Hill said he’ll discuss the Paycheck Protection Program which provides small business with money to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs as well as mortgages, rent, and utilities.

According to Hill, small businesses and sole proprietorships can apply beginning April 3, and independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply beginning April 10.

More information can be found at www.sba.gov.

