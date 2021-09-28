Rep. John Crawford says hospitalization isn’t COVID-related

(WJHL) — State Rep. John Crawford (R. – Bristol/Kingsport) announced Tuesday that his recent hospitalization is not related to COVID-19.

After speculation emerged on social media surrounding Crawford’s condition, he posted, “In recent days, some of you have likely heard that I have been hospitalized with an illness. As a brief update, this illness is non-COVID-19 related.”

Crawford said that his treatments will lead to his full recovery, and he will resume working soon.

“I greatly appreciate the excellent care that I have received from the physicians, nurses and staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, as well as their many kindnesses, extended to my wife and family,” he said.

Crawford is the chairman of the House Local Government Committee and a member of the Calendar & Rules, Finance, Ways & Means Committee, among several other groups.