BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — State Rep. Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) and a group of volunteers provided free food to truckers on Wednesday.

The group handed out 200 care packages to truckers at the Davy Crockett Travel Center off Interstate 81 in Baileyton.

The group wanted to show their support for those keeping America’s supply chain up and running during the coronavirus pandemic.

The care packages were handed out from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.