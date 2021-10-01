Rep. Harshbarger introduces bill to prohibit federal requirement of COVID-19 vaccines

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) — Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (R- Tenn.) proposed a measure that would block the federal government from requiring COVID-19 vaccines among private sector and federal employees.

The bill — dubbed the Blocking Joseph Robinette Biden’s Overreaching Vaccine Mandates Act — defines the COVID-19 vaccine as “an immunization that is intended to prevent or mitigate coronavirus disease 2019 (or SARS-CoV-2).”

Harshbarger said she’s “all for fighting COVID and keeping Americans healthy and safe,” but said she believes implementing vaccine mandates could negatively impact the country’s health care workforce.

“I’m all for fighting COVID and keeping Americans healthy and safe, and we should use all scientific clinical tools and protections available,” Harshbarger said. “But authoritarian vaccine mandates and threatening jobs based on COVID vaccine status — that could have devastating impacts to our health care and first responder workforce and other parts of our economy — are not the answer.

“I have, and will always, take a strong stance against forced COVID vaccines and have previously introduced the No Vaccine Passports for Americans Act. Now, President Biden has made clear that he is not afraid to violate our constitutional rights to get what he wants. If Biden were serious about COVID-19 he would secure our southern border immediately. I am fighting to ensure that our civil liberties remain protected and that the Federal Government has no place in requiring COVID-19 vaccines.”

The complete proposed bill is available below: