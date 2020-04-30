Reopening Tennessee: Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin reopening May 9

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin reopening its services next week following guidance from the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many of the park’s public roads and trails will open on May 9 under the surveillance of park managers for public safety, according to a press release.

Previous story: Great Smoky Mountains National Park extends closure during COVID-19 crisis

Campgrounds, picnic pavilions, visitor centers and some of the park’s secondary roads will remain closed during the first phase of the park’s reopening, which the release notes will last for at least two weeks.

Park staff will be employing some new safety measures like the use of disinfecting fogging operations in restrooms and public buildings, plexiglass shields at visitor centers, personal protective equipment requirements for maintenance workers and new safety protocols for emergency services staff.

As full operations will continue to open on a phased schedule, some services at the park may be limited until further notice, the release said.

Guests should continue to follow local health orders along with Leave No Trace guidelines as they visit the Great Smoky Mountains.

More information on facility openings, service hours and access can be found at the park website.