White House Coronavirus Task Force gives update on outbreak
Remote Area Medical suspends clinics amid coronavirus pandemic

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) – Remote Area Medical will suspend its free medical clinics for the next two months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

RAM’s clinic operations will be stopped between March 21 and May 16.

Two of those clinics were planned in Tennessee, one in Cookeville on March 21 and one in Morristown on April 4. Those have now been postponed.

RAM says it has put in place new clinic procedures based on CDC recommendations.

