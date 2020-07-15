Bristol, TN cancels remaining Sounds of Summer concerts in August and September

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol’s annual summer concert series in downtown has been canceled.

According to a release from the City of Bristol, Tennessee, the Sounds of Summer concert series has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The June and July concerts had previously been canceled, but city officials decided to cancel the remainder of the series as the pandemic continues.

Coordinator Angie Rutherford said in the release that organizers will use this extra time to prepare for the 2021 Sounds of Summer.

