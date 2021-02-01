Regionwide reduction: New COVID case rates reach mid-October levels

The 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases reached its lowest level since mid-October as January ended.

Hospitalization rates also dropping; death trend remains elevated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rates of new identified COVID-19 cases in the News Channel 11 viewing area have dropped sharply the past 40 days and ended January at their lowest rate since Oct. 18.

That’s the good news. So far, the lagging indicator of COVID deaths hasn’t begun to decline, despite that trend typically following case trends by about 25 days.

However, the 15-county, two-state region’s hospitalization trend, another lagging indicator, has dropped sharply the past week to reach a level last seen in early November.

All the trends are based on 14-day rolling averages.

The dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, Dr. Randy Wykoff, said Monday the death trend is likely to turn in a favorable direction soon considering the lower hospitalization numbers.

Northeast Tennessee’s average number of daily COVID deaths has remained high despite a sharp drop in reported cases beginning Dec. 20.

Wykoff said because case numbers rely on testing and many people who contract the virus don’t ever get tested, they are a less reliable indicator of actual COVID spread than deaths — once there’s time to look back several weeks.

“If we don’t see the deaths coming down then that probably tells us that our case finding isn’t as good as we would hope,” Wykoff said.

So far, that hypothesis would only apply to the first couple of weeks after case rates started to drop — roughly Dec. 20 through Jan. 5.

It was during that same period that the number of tests recorded for the seven-county region of Northeast Tennessee — accounting for about two-thirds of the overall regional population — saw a sharp drop in the number of reported tests.

Official case rates began their decline, but in the weeks of Dec. 27-Jan. 3 and Jan. 4-10 the region saw its two highest positivity percentages of the entire pandemic.

During those weeks, 27.1 out of every hundred the first week and 25.8 out of every hundred the second week tested positive.

“If we were testing everybody every day, every step in that process would be equally reliable,” Wykoff said.

COVID-19 hospitalization rates have declined the past two weeks following a drop in test positivity percentages.

Starting the week of Jan. 11-17, Northeast Tennessee’s positivity percentage began decreasing. It was 17.5 percent that week, 12.2 percent the week ending Jan. 24 and 11.4 percent the week ending Jan. 31.

Those last two weeks are the lowest positivity percentages since at least October, and Wykoff said combined with the recent decrease in hospitalization rates, they should bode well for the death trends.

“Because we’re not testing everyone every day we have to look at things like hospitalizations, and that’s we hope an early indicator that our death rate is going to be coming down as well.”

Monday saw 15 new deaths reported in the region. It brought the total count over 1,300 and put the 14-day moving average at 13.5 — the first time it has ever exceeded 13.