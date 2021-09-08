Region’s recent COVID deaths stacking up at much higher rates than state, nation

Northeast Tennessee per capita COVID deaths have been double the rest of the state’s the past two weeks. Southwest Virginia’s rate is close to triple the rest of Virginia’s.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – COVID-19’s most severe outcome is hitting our region disproportionately hard in recent weeks.

News Channel 11 calculated the number of COVID deaths per 100,000 population over the last couple weeks for the region, the states of Tennessee and Virginia and the U.S. as a whole.

The 76 Northeast Tennesseeans who’ve died over the past 14 days equals a rate of 15 per 100,000. That’s double the 7.5 rate for the rest of Tennessee.

A total of 553 Tennesseans have died statewide during the period.

The contrast is even starker in Virginia where 7.6 Southwest Virginians per 100,000 have died the past two weeks. That’s approaching triple the 2.8 rate across the rest of the commonwealth.

The combined 16-county viewing area has seen 98 reported COVID deaths the past two weeks — that 12.3 rate per 100,000 is close to triple the U.S. average of 4.6.

The two-state region’s COVID death rate per 100,000 population is more than two-and-a-half times that of the U.S. as a whole.

More than 15,000 American COVID deaths have been reported the past two weeks. Reported COVID deaths typically lag case reporting by anywhere from a few days to several weeks.