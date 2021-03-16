Region’s COVID new case rates flatten after long, steep decline — test positivity rates increasing

After falling sharply for weeks, new daily COVID case rates have flattened in Northeast Tennessee at a rate slightly above the CDC’s “red zone” of 14.3 per day per 100,000 population.

Rates reached late September levels in early March before stalling

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New COVID-19 case rates across the News Channel 11 viewing area ended a long decline at the beginning of March and have stalled near late September levels.

The so-called community spread rate — the seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 population — has risen very slightly in Northeast Tennessee the past week.

It stood at 17.7, which is above the CDC’s floor for its “red zone,” after the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported numbers Tuesday afternoon. The red zone is 14.3. The statewide rate according to the CDC is 18.6.

Northeast Tennessee’s rate fell to 12.8 just over a week ago. The increase since may be partly due to some old tests finally being input in Sullivan County.

That process was completed March 12 and the community spread rate the four days since is back below 12.

In Southwest Virginia the rate was less than the CDC red zone threshold — 11.9 new daily cases per 100,000 — but it’s also changed very little since the first of March. Virginia’s statewide rate is 15.1.

Southwest Virginia’s numbers have now been very steady for more than two weeks.

The flat trough is likely at a higher level than health officials would prefer. It’s also very similar to the late September levels that came after rates dipped from the first spike the region experienced in the summer.

But this time, the rate has stalled as vaccination numbers rise steadily and many more people presumably have antibodies from being infected previously.

More positive tests

The region’s seven-day COVID test “positivity percentage” has also flattened after dropping to about a third of its high points.

In Northeast Tennessee that rate hit 27.1 percent the week ending Jan. 3. It was above 20 percent for almost all of December as the pandemic surged.

The rate began dropping in mid-January. It fell very quickly over two weeks, from 25.8 percent the week ending Jan. 10 to 12.2 percent the week ending Jan. 24.

That rate continued to decline, though much more slowly, through February — falling below 10 percent for the first time the week ending Feb. 21 and dipping to just above 7 percent the week ending March 7.

But for the seven days ending Tuesday, the rate had climbed back to 9.9 percent. Two counties, Sullivan and Hawkins, had rates above 10 percent — a threshold that can prevent nursing homes from allowing in-person family visits.

That has largely been the case in Sullivan County since the state of Tennessee allowed such visits starting at the beginning of this month.

Sullivan County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Stephen May told News Channel 11 Monday that with case declines stalling and testing numbers low, he’d like to see more people getting tested.

“We want anyone tested who has any type of symptoms at all for sure, and if you’ve had an exposure and you’re suspicious that you may be getting sick we want to test you right then,” May said.