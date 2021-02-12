Region’s COVID new case, new hospitalization rates now down to mid-October levels

A 15-county region of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia has seen its rolling average of new daily COVID cases reach its lowest level since mid-October.

Region hit harder than states in deaths, hospitalizations — particularly Southwest Virginia

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A steady march downward in rolling averages of new daily COVID cases and hospitalizations has the News Channel 11 viewing area back to trends last seen in mid-October.

The 14-day average number of daily deaths, though, has responded more slowly. It actually reached a pandemic high of 13.5 Feb. 1 and Feb. 3, but has dropped quickly since and sat at 8.57.

Deaths are a lagging indicator, and that figure didn’t even reach 8 for the first time until Nov. 19.

The 14-day average of new daily cases hit 182.29 for the two-state, 15-county region tracked by News Channel 11.

That’s the lowest mark since Oct. 14. It represents a “community spread rate” — new daily cases per 100,000 population — of 24.

That rate peaked Dec. 20 at 105.3, at a time when Tennessee’s community spread rate was topping the nation and Southwest Virginia’s rate was far above the state average.





Chart showing the new case rate for the entire two-state region.

The seven-day community spread rates for both Virginia and Tennessee are higher than the region’s, which is 24.6. Tennessee’s rate is 32.8 and Virginia’s is 38.1, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.

The hospitalization rate has dropped swiftly as well. The 14-day average of new daily hospitalizations was 8.29 Friday.

That’s less than half the figure of just three weeks ago. The hospitalization rate peaked at just over 20 on Dec. 2 and stayed mostly between 15 and 20 from mid-November through Jan. 28.

December, January leave grim toll

The recent improvements come on the heels of two very difficult months for the region, which has a population of almost exactly three quarters of a million people.

In December, 20,276 new COVID cases were reported — a full two-thirds of the amount that had been recorded in the prior eight months. The region tacked on another 13,057 cases in January.





This chart shows the hospitalization rate for the entire two-state region.

When November ended, a total of 1,578 people had been hospitalized for COVID in the region. December added 552 to that total, and January another 591.

And when the region was finishing digesting Thanksgiving dinners and December arrived, a total of 587 people had died of COVID in the region.

In December, 331 additional deaths were reported, and in January the total rose to 371. February has seen an additional 96 deaths reported, bringing the total to 1,385.

That death total equates to 184 deaths per 100,000 population for the region, which is higher than either Tennessee or Virginia’s figures.

The rates are quite similar between the states, with Northeast Tennessee’s at 187 and Southwest Virginia’s 177.



This chart shows the death trends for the entire two-state region.



Statewide, Tennessee has a significantly higher deaths per 100,000 average than Virginia — 158 compared to 81.

Southwest Virginia’s hospitalization rates for the duration of the pandemic are among the highest in the state.

Data from VDH show that only seven of the state’s 95 counties have hospitalization rates of more than 500 people per 100,000 population over the course of the pandemic.

Three of those counties — Washington, Smyth and Scott — are in the News Channel 11 viewing area. Washington County’s rate of 599 is higher than any county in the state.

The statewide rate is around 260. In the viewing area, only Dickenson County has a lower rate than that.

Several Southwest Virginia have death rates per 100,000 that are among the highest in the state as well. Smyth County’s rate of 272.4 is the state’s third highest.