JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The News Channel 11 viewing area’s 2022 COVID-19 death rate is twice as high as the country’s, state and federal data show — and nearly 800 people have died of the virus here in roughly the first 100 days of the year.

The 16-county region of nearly 800,000 people has a COVID death rate of 99 per 100,000 population since Jan. 1. The rate is 107 in Southwest Virginia and 95 in Northeast Tennessee.

Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 death rate since Jan. 1 is double the national average and well above statewide rates. (WJHL Photo)

Those rates compare to a rate of 65 statewide in Tennessee, 52 statewide in Virginia and 49 nationally. An average of eight people a day have died of COVID in the region this calendar year, and the 786 deaths represent 21% of the 3,750 total COVID deaths regionally over the course of the pandemic.

Ballad Health’s chief clinical officer, Dr. Amit Vashist, said the Omicron variant surge compounded the stress, fatigue and even guilt that nurses, doctors and other frontline caregivers have endured for two years now.

As wave after COVID wave has impacted the region, the psychological toll on nurses, doctors, techs and others on the hospitals’ front lines has deepened, Vashist said.

“There is a sense of fatigue, despondency as well as frustration that sets in in the minds and the hearts of the frontline caregivers because they are day in and night out wearing all those layers after layers of PPE protection, taking care of our terminally ill patients with COVID-19, trying to make a FaceTime call one last time before our patient, unfortunately, passes away.”

He said the disproportionate COVID-19 death rate in the Ballad catchment area stems from multiple factors. As those factors add together, he said, they can actually increase death rates by more than “the sum of their parts.”

Some of those factors existed going into the pandemic, including a higher median age and a significantly higher chronic disease burden than the country as a whole.

“If you look at our rates of diabetes mellitus, heart disease, obesity, chronic kidney disease, coal workers’ lungs, all of those things, that just makes us a ground zero for such unfortunate things as all these deaths,” Vashist said.

But other factors widening that death gap were very much within people’s control for the past year, and certainly the past several months — COVID vaccine uptake and public health measures like adherence to masking and social distancing.

The region’s COVID vaccination rates are well below the national average and even further below Virginia’s average.

Many of those workers are aware of the region’s low vaccination rates and of broader COVID skepticism that comes out in less masking and social distancing than occurs in some other areas, Vashist said. Even as the last two surges, Delta and Omicron, have occurred when vaccines were fully available, Vashist said front-line workers have just tried to carry on even while knowing the impact could be lessened if more people heeded the science.

“So I wouldn’t describe those feelings as anger but definitely at times of disappointment, of frustration, at times guilt as well with the strong belief that science works if people take their vaccines, if they take care of public health measures … all the good practices, they will work in protecting you from an infection or at the very least from a serious infection or hospitalization from COVID-19.”

Vashist said he’s been on “the public messaging trail” for the last two years “beseeching people” to realize the region’s disproportionate levels of chronic disease make vaccination and public health measures even more critical than they are in healthier communities.

Still set up to suffer

While no one knows whether yet another significant surge will come, Vashist said nothing has changed in the region’s underlying fundamentals — including vaccination rates — to suggest death rates wouldn’t continue to be higher in that event.

This chart shows the region’s hardest-hit counties in terms of COVID death rates in 2022.

“I hope and pray we have seen the last of those big surges, but I’m afraid science does not work that way,” he said.

If, and he said probably when, a next surge occurs, “the question is are we prepared as a community to deal with the next wave of surge and the answer, unfortunately, is ‘no.’ There are many in our community who believe that COVID-19 is past us and good days are back again.

As much as I would like to believe and I hope that’s true, only time will tell, and looking around the rest of the world I do not feel as positive that we have seen the last big wave of COVID as yet.”

Even if COVID’s last big surge has passed, Vashist said the world will see more pandemics — and that the division this one has engendered concerns him for the future.

“It worries me from the standpoint of our belief in science, modalities and treatments that work, because it may be the end of COVID it may not be the end of COVID but certainly it’s not the end of pandemics,” he said.

“One pandemic will come and then another will come, it’s only a matter of time, and when that comes what will be our belief in science and vaccines and public health measures that work, that do not work, and how willing are we as a society and as a community to trust those scientific measures, worries me a lot.”